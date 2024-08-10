Hamza Ali Abbasi's book 'discovering God' launches in USA

Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is considered to be one of the biggest stars of the industry, has become an acclaimed author and his latest social media is proof.
The Alif star, who left acting for religion a few years ago, spared time to write his own book on his journey of religious discovery.
Abbasi shared the good news with his 1.1M followers on his Instagram this Friday.
" Alhamdullilah. For now it is available in the USA only but soon it will be available globally and in Pakistan, will keep you all posted. Thankyou," the Maula Jatt star penned a caption.
On hearing the star's biggest accomplishment, many congratulated him while others had some hard questions for the actor-turned author.
" You could have written Allah instead of God," wrote one fan.
" Finally! can't wait to read this," another penned.
Third effused, " The most intelligent personality of the Pak drama industry."
"Great work Mashallah, you proved sir that profession is not a hurdle in doing religious things," the fourth added.
While Hamza Ali Abbasi has forayed into the world of writing books, his actress wife Naimal Khawar Khan recently grabbed the limelight at her art exhibition.
The duo share one adorable son, Mustafa Abbasi.