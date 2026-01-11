Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ali Zafar opens up about ‘cherished’ gift of his life

Ali Zafar gets candid about the wisdom and speical perspestive of his life

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ali Zafar opens up about ‘cherished’ gift of his life
Ali Zafar opens up about ‘cherished’ gift of his life

Ali Zafar has opened up about one gift that he cherishes the most in life.

On Saturday, January 10, the Pakistani singer held a Q&A sessions with fans on X (formally known as Twitter).

He shared, “Had a little time in my room before I head out for the performance. Shall we do a Q&A. Koi sawaal, koi mazay ki baat, koi aqal ki baat, koi buri baat ?”

One fan asked a poignant question, “What is your source that keeps you driving forward in life? and how do you recharge after a full depletion at soul level? What do you think about your creativity? how does it really get spark ?”

To which, Ali replied, “Sorry. Had gone on stage. Well that’s a very good question. I think the idea that every moment we have in this life is a gift that must be cherished. The quest to become the best version of myself. The joy in finding deeper layers to your existence and expression.”

The Teefa in Trouble star also wisdom of life, saying that he thought people had a lot of anger, and that things changed with time. But, he emphasized, one should always be positive, hopeful, and constructive.

Sanam Saeed joins Mahira Khan in impactful initiative for cancer-stricken kids
Sanam Saeed joins Mahira Khan in impactful initiative for cancer-stricken kids
Alia Bhatt praises Yami Gautam's performance in ‘Haq’: ‘I am a fan’
Alia Bhatt praises Yami Gautam's performance in ‘Haq’: ‘I am a fan’
Priyanka Chopra sends heartfelt message to Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday
Priyanka Chopra sends heartfelt message to Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday
Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'
Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's son name reveal gets sweet nod from Aditya Dhar
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's son name reveal gets sweet nod from Aditya Dhar
Saba Azad’s romantic birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan melts fans’ hearts
Saba Azad’s romantic birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan melts fans’ hearts
Fawad Khan traditionally marks 21 years of marriage with wife Sadaf Khan
Fawad Khan traditionally marks 21 years of marriage with wife Sadaf Khan
Rani Mukerji’s Shivani to return sooner as ‘Mardaani 3’ release date preponed
Rani Mukerji’s Shivani to return sooner as ‘Mardaani 3’ release date preponed
Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony
Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony
Bobby Deol's on-set irritation during 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' filming revealed
Bobby Deol's on-set irritation during 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' filming revealed
Gohar Rasheed credits Saba Qamar for his inspector Shafiq role in ‘Case No 9’
Gohar Rasheed credits Saba Qamar for his inspector Shafiq role in ‘Case No 9’
‘Awarapan 2’ postponed due to ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence
‘Awarapan 2’ postponed due to ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence

Popular News

Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE

Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE
an hour ago
Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn

Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn
4 hours ago
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump

Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
5 hours ago