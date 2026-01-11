Ali Zafar opens up about ‘cherished’ gift of his life

Ali Zafar has opened up about one gift that he cherishes the most in life.
On Saturday, January 10, the Pakistani singer held a Q&A sessions with fans on X (formally known as Twitter).
He shared, “Had a little time in my room before I head out for the performance. Shall we do a Q&A. Koi sawaal, koi mazay ki baat, koi aqal ki baat, koi buri baat ?”
One fan asked a poignant question, “What is your source that keeps you driving forward in life? and how do you recharge after a full depletion at soul level? What do you think about your creativity? how does it really get spark ?”
To which, Ali replied, “Sorry. Had gone on stage. Well that’s a very good question. I think the idea that every moment we have in this life is a gift that must be cherished. The quest to become the best version of myself. The joy in finding deeper layers to your existence and expression.”
The Teefa in Trouble star also wisdom of life, saying that he thought people had a lot of anger, and that things changed with time. But, he emphasized, one should always be positive, hopeful, and constructive.