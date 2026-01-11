Alia Bhatt praises Yami Gautam's performance in ‘Haq’: ‘I am a fan’

Trending
  By Bushra Saleem
  By Bushra Saleem
Alia Bhatt has added her voice to the growing chorus of praise for Yami Gautam Dhar’s powerful performance in Haq.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a still of Yami from the 2025 courtroom drama and wrote a glowing note calling her “pure craft, heart and all things gold” in the film.

Alia went on to describe Yami’s work in Haq as “one of my top female performances of all time,” adding that she is eagerly looking forward to everything the actor does next.

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq released in 2025 and starred Gautam alongside Emraan Hashmi, with Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role.

Yami herself had earlier expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to Haq. In a note shared after the film’s release, she thanked audiences for giving the film “so much respect, integrity and honour,” and reflected on the pressures of the modern box-office ecosystem.

The film, inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, explored sensitive issues around marriage, maintenance and the rights of Muslim women.

This portrayal has led to Yami receiving widespread acclaim for her restrained yet emotionally charged portrayal.

