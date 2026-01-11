Sanam Saeed joins Mahira Khan in impactful initiative for cancer-stricken kids

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
To promote a heartfelt new initiative for cancer-stricken children, Sanam Saeed has also joined many other Pakistani stars.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 11, the 40-year-old Pakistani actress and singer re-posted Umeed Parr’s post, sharing that the organization has successfully made a home to support young cancer patients and their families during their battle against the disease.

“@umeed_parr did it! They made an Umeed ghar! And with all your support we can make this a home away from home for the children and their caregivers during their treatment in Karachi,” penned the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress.

It is pertinent to mention that Umeed Parr is a non-profit organization in Pakistan focused on supporting children with cancer and their families. The charity was created by a group of women who have personally experienced the challenges of childhood cancer and want to help others facing similar struggles.

P.C. Instagram/sanammody
P.C. Instagram/sanammody

Just a day before Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan also voiced her support for the organization by posting about it on her official Instagram Stories.

Re-sharing Umeed Parr’s post, in which they invited the public to join them for a special pop-up in support of their new initiative, Umeed Ghar.

“This is so cool. So many artists coming together under one roof to provide a roof for those who are in need,” wrote the Humsafar actress in her story.

On the work front, Sanam Saeed is currently starring in TV drama Kafeel alongside Emmad Irfani.

She also has two more projects in the pipeline, including a film, titled Aan, and a web series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo – which will be Pakistan’s first original Netflix production.

