Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming update about her brand

Alia Bhatt has shared a heartwarming update about her clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma.
On Sunday, January 11, the Student of the Year star took to Instagram and posted a clip of herself, taking interview of a baby for her brand.
She penned, “My cutest interview yet… getting all the baby insights straight from the source!”
In another post related to Ed-a-Mamma, Alia shared, “I’ve been waiting to share this for a long, long time. As a parent nothing matters more than knowing exactly what goes near your baby and their skin. That’s why we took our time.”
The Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet announced Babycare line of her brand, which was formulated after a year of “researching, trying, testing, re-testing and then testing some more, we finally felt ready to go.”
She continued, “Ready because this isn’t just safe… it’s baby safe. Introducing Ed-a-Mamma Babycare. No toxins. No harsh chemicals. No compromises. Just simple, soothing, and nourishing products. Made with our whole hearts, for your whole world.”
While concluding the post, Alia noted, “This is the first of many baby essentials we’re bringing to Ed-a-Mamma. You can now find the entire range on our @edamamma website and Firstcry.com Link in bio.”
To note, Alia Bhatt launched her sustainable children's apparel brand in October 2020.