  • By Fatima Hassan
Saboor Aly celebrates 'Faaslay' director Fahim Burney's birthday in style

Fahim Burney and Saboor Aly are currently working together on a TV series, 'Faaslay'

Saboor Aly has paid birthday tribute to her ongoing drama, Faaslay’s director Fahim Burney!

On Saturday, January 10th, the Mushkil actress turned to her Instagram account to release a few glimpses into a few behind-the-scenes of her new television series with a sweet birthday note.

"Happy Birthday to my Filmy Director, Lights, Love, and endless scenes together," Aly stated in the caption.

She also played a birthday song in the background of the image, showing the actress and Burney chilling outdoors, apparently witnessing a scene.

In the viral image, the director is also seen guiding the mom-of-one from the scenes.

P.C.: Saboor Aly/Instagram
For those unaware, Saboor Aly recently made an acting comeback after welcoming her only daughter, Serena Ali, in March 2025.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the happy news with photos and calling her "Our tiny miracle, our biggest blessing."

The Fitrat starlet appeared in the drama, Faaslay, alongside her husband, Ali Ansari.

Faaslay premiered on December 5, 2025. This project is their first on-screen collaboration after their marriage in 2022.

Their previous project together was the thriller drama series Naqab Zan, which aired on Hum TV in 2019.

