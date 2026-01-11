Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Priyanka Chopra sends heartfelt message to Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Hrithik Roshan has turned 52 and Priyanka Chopra is delightfully marking his special day.

To ring in her Krrish costar’s birthday, The Bluff actress turned to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 10, to pen a heartfelt message.

In the update, PeeCee posted the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star’s photo, writing, “Happiest birthday HR. This year is going to be epic for you!”

Besides Priyanka, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, also penned a loving wish to mark his special day.

Alongside a carousel of their snaps, the Indian actress wrote, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace.”

“Happy birthday my heart. I love you @hrithikroshan,” she added.

About Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan:

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in multiple hit projects, including 2006’s Krrish, 2012’s Agneepath, and 2013’s Krrish 3.

The duo will once again charm fans with their string onscreen chemistry in the upcoming fourth installment of the Krrish franchise.

Filming for the upcoming sequel is set to kick off this year.

