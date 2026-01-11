Prashant Tamang, ‘Indian Idol 3’ winner, dies at 43 from shocking cause

Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
Prashant Tamang has left his family and fans in tears.

On Sunday, January 11, NDTV reported that the winner of Indian Idol 3 was found dead at his New Delhi residence at the age of 43 from a shocking cause.

According to the reports, Prashant Tamang’s cause of death was cardiac arrest.

The actor was discovered unresponsive at his home, following which he was taken to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead today.

As per the sources, Prashant Tamang was taken to a private hospital in Dwarka around 9:00 a.m., where he was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary report points to a possible sudden heart-related issue. However, doctors are yet to reveal the official cause of death.

It was noted that the actor had no known serious health problems before the incident.

"The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor, has left the Gorkha community, along with the entire world of arts and music, stunned and heartbroken,” stated Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson of BJP.

Who was Prashant Tamang?

Prashant Tamang, born on January 4, 1983, was an Indian singer and film actor based in Kathmandu. He was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007.

