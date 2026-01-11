Deepika Padukone hosts warm fan event after cozy birthday getaway 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Om Shanti Om' actress celebrated her 40th birthday among her fans this week

Deepika Padukone has surprised her fans with a warm event after returning from her birthday getaway. 

Shortly after touching down in Mumbai, India, after celebrating her 40th birthday with husband Ranveer Singh in New York City, the Pathaan actress thanked her fans in the sweetest form.

"To those of you who made it (and many of you flew in), thank you for your energy & for making the afternoon so special. To those of you who couldn’t make it, we will meet soon!" Deepika stated in the caption.

She continued, "Thank you, everyone, for all the love & wishes on my birthday. Thank you @gallopsmumbai & @toastevents_in for making it possible."

Bollywood’s Queen turned 40 on January 5th, 2026, celebrating her special day with her fans as she cut her three-tier chocolate cake.

In the viral footage, Padukone is seen interacting with her fans who were cheering her.

For the birthday lunch, she opted for the coffee coloured coords, which she paired with matching heels.

For the glam, the mom of one wore soft makeup and let her blonde hair free.

This update came after she returned from New York City alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh.

On Sunday, January 11th, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, arrived in Mumbai, India, together after enjoying a birthday getaway this week.

