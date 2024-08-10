Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move

Sci-Tech

  August 10, 2024
Tesla has made a shocking decision about their affordable Cybertruck.

The billion dollar company has revealed that they have stopped taking orders for cheap Cybertruck, this decision has shaken the market.

According to the official website, $61,000, trucks are not available while $100,000 version is available for immediate order.

"It shows that demand is a lot less than a million trucks," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid told Reuters.

Elon Musk shared that Tesla had 1 million reservations for the truck. He is planing to make 200,000 per year.

hSome customers have indicated they are waiting for less expensive versions, because prices are higher and driving ranges lower than originally forecast.

"They're sitting on a lot of inventory of two-motor and three-motor trucks right now," Sam further told the media outlet.

As reported by Cox Automotive, Tesla Cybertruck sold nearly 4,800 units in July and so far it’s the best-selling vehicle in the U.S..

"They have sold more than 16,000 so far, but sustained high volume at that price point will be a challenge," a Cox spokesperson said in an email.

Sci-Tech News

Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045
YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon: What you need to know?
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update
Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk
Instagram's latest update unveils: Users can now share 20 slides in a post
TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and TV show information
Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users
YouTube rolls out Gemini AI tool to streamline video outlines for creator
China lunar samples reveal groundbreaking discovery: Water on Moon?
Google's search dominance is illegal monopoly, US court declares