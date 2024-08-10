Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move

Tesla has made a shocking decision about their affordable Cybertruck.
The billion dollar company has revealed that they have stopped taking orders for cheap Cybertruck, this decision has shaken the market.
According to the official website, $61,000, trucks are not available while $100,000 version is available for immediate order.
"It shows that demand is a lot less than a million trucks," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid told Reuters.
Elon Musk shared that Tesla had 1 million reservations for the truck. He is planing to make 200,000 per year.
hSome customers have indicated they are waiting for less expensive versions, because prices are higher and driving ranges lower than originally forecast.
"They're sitting on a lot of inventory of two-motor and three-motor trucks right now," Sam further told the media outlet.
As reported by Cox Automotive, Tesla Cybertruck sold nearly 4,800 units in July and so far it’s the best-selling vehicle in the U.S..
"They have sold more than 16,000 so far, but sustained high volume at that price point will be a challenge," a Cox spokesperson said in an email.