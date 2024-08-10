Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's X faces lawsuit from ex-Twitter chairman over unpaid shares

In March, four former Twitter executives filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk

Omid Kordestani, the former chairman of Twitter, has filed a lawsuit against the social media company, claiming that owner Elon Musk is withholding over $20 million worth of shares owed to him.

As per multiple outlets, the legal action, initiated in California Superior Court in San Francisco, marks another legal challenge Musk faces from former Twitter executives.

Kordestani, who served as Twitter's executive chairman from 2015 to 2020 and continued on the board until Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the platform, argues that his primary compensation was in stock.

His lawyers allege that X Corp.(formerly Twitter), the company’s new name under Musk’s ownership, is refusing to honor these stock payments.

The complaint states that X Corp. aims to "reap the benefits of Mr. Kordestani's seven years of service to Twitter without paying him for it."

This lawsuit follows a similar pattern of legal disputes against Musk. In March, four former Twitter executives filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he withheld more than $128 million in severance payments following their removal from the company.

Before joining Twitter, Kordestani was a prominent business leader at Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

However, X Corp. has declined to comment on the ongoing legal matter.

Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon: What you need to know?
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update
Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk
Instagram's latest update unveils: Users can now share 20 slides in a post
TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and TV show information
Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users
YouTube rolls out Gemini AI tool to streamline video outlines for creator
China lunar samples reveal groundbreaking discovery: Water on Moon?