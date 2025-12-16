Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS set to make history on December 19

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19, marking a major achievement in its journey.
The rarest object called 3I/ATLAS has captured tremendous attention in the planetary science sphere after its discovery on July 1.
Its trajectory shows that the comet originated beyond our solar system and will return back to interstellar space.
According to the European Space Agency, 3I/ATLAS is currently at its closest point and will pass no nearer than 1.8 astronomical units from Earth, which is nearly 168 million miles.
Scientists further addressed concerns regarding the comet's potnetial threat on Earth or other planets, stating that it does not pose any threat on any planet.
The flyby provides a valuable research opportunity despite its distance . As the comet receives heat by the sun, astronomers can study the dust and gases released from its icy nucleus, offering an opportunity to study from another planetary system
Astronomy enthusiasts can watch the historic moment live at the online event starting late December 18.