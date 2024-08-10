Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series

In light of recent domestic unrest in Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adjusted the schedule for the Bangladesh men’s cricket team’s arrival.
Originally set for 17 August in Islamabad, the team will now land in Lahore on 13 August.
The adjustment allows the Bangladesh squad additional preparation time before their ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Pakistan.
They will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from 14-16 August and then move to Islamabad for practice at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 18-20 August.
PCB Chairman expressed enthusiasm about the extended training period, stating, "We are pleased to offer these extra days to ensure the Bangladesh team is well-prepared. Our goal is to provide them with the best conditions to showcase their skills."
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) welcomed the adjustment, with a representative noting, "We appreciate the PCB’s gesture. The extra practice will help our team adapt to local conditions and perform better in the upcoming series."
This tour marks Bangladesh’s first visit to Pakistan since their 2020 tour, which included T20Is in Lahore and a Test match in Rawalpindi.
Additionally, the team will also be part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan.