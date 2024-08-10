Sports

Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series

Bangladesh's cricket team will also be part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Bangladeshs cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series

In light of recent domestic unrest in Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adjusted the schedule for the Bangladesh men’s cricket team’s arrival.

Originally set for 17 August in Islamabad, the team will now land in Lahore on 13 August.

The adjustment allows the Bangladesh squad additional preparation time before their ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Pakistan.

They will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from 14-16 August and then move to Islamabad for practice at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 18-20 August.

PCB Chairman expressed enthusiasm about the extended training period, stating, "We are pleased to offer these extra days to ensure the Bangladesh team is well-prepared. Our goal is to provide them with the best conditions to showcase their skills."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) welcomed the adjustment, with a representative noting, "We appreciate the PCB’s gesture. The extra practice will help our team adapt to local conditions and perform better in the upcoming series."

This tour marks Bangladesh’s first visit to Pakistan since their 2020 tour, which included T20Is in Lahore and a Test match in Rawalpindi.

Additionally, the team will also be part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan. 

Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family

Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway

Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway
Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters

Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles

Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles

Sports News

Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Pole vaulter Alysha Newman reveals the story behind her viral Olympic celebration
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Arshad Nadeem shares first statement after historic 2024 Paris Olympic win
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Babar Azam joins other cricketers to wish Arshad Nadeem on historic win