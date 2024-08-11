Celine Dion BLASTS Donald Trump for unauthorized use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Celine Dion is unleashing fury over the Donald Trump rally’s unauthorized use of her legendary song, My Heart Will Go On!
The rally, which was held in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, August 9, used Dion’s iconic Titanic song onstage, which sparked talks of the singer endorsing the Republican candidate for the upcoming election.
However, on Saturday, August 10, the 5-time Grammy winner and her management team issued a strong statement against the former president and his rally via Dion’s official Instagram handle.
“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.”
Further declining the endorsement, the statement read, “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”
The message concluded with a scornful remark: “And really, THAT song?”
Trump has a history of using Dion’s music at his political events, but his latest move may prove to be a costly mistake. By using the singer’s iconic Titanic ballad performance video, the former president has potentially opened himself to legal liability.
Variety notes that the unauthorized use of the singer’s likeliness and performance can land Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, in lawsuits and financial penalties.