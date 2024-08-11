'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae faces serious fraud allegations

Lee Jung Jae, who rose to global fame with his starring role in Netflix's Squid Game, is facing serious fraud allegations.
The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed an ongoing investigation into a complaint filed against Lee and Park In Kyu, former CEO of WYSIWYG Studios, under the Specific Economic Crimes Act.
The complaint, lodged by Kim Dong Rae, CEO of drama production company RaemongRaein, accuses Lee and Park of misleading him into transferring shares to them under false pretenses.
Kim claims they promised joint management and growth benefits but instead attempted to oust him from management and prioritize acquiring another company, Chorokbaem Media, using RaemongRaein's funds.
Lee has countersued Kim for false accusations and fraud, with his legal team arguing the contract explicitly stated a transfer of management rights, refuting Kim's claims.
The police investigation into fraud allegations against Lee Jung Jae and Park In Kyu is ongoing.
Both men are expected to face police questioning soon. The case has drawn widespread attention due to Lee's high profile in the entertainment industry.
Lee Jung Jae’s thriller series Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Thursday, December 26.