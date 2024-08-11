Entertainment

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae faces serious fraud allegations

Lee Jung Jae’s thriller series 'Squid Game' season 2 will premiere on Thursday, December 26

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae faces serious fraud allegations
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae faces serious fraud allegations

Lee Jung Jae, who rose to global fame with his starring role in Netflix's Squid Game, is facing serious fraud allegations.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed an ongoing investigation into a complaint filed against Lee and Park In Kyu, former CEO of WYSIWYG Studios, under the Specific Economic Crimes Act.

The complaint, lodged by Kim Dong Rae, CEO of drama production company RaemongRaein, accuses Lee and Park of misleading him into transferring shares to them under false pretenses.

Kim claims they promised joint management and growth benefits but instead attempted to oust him from management and prioritize acquiring another company, Chorokbaem Media, using RaemongRaein's funds.

Lee has countersued Kim for false accusations and fraud, with his legal team arguing the contract explicitly stated a transfer of management rights, refuting Kim's claims.

The police investigation into fraud allegations against Lee Jung Jae and Park In Kyu is ongoing. 

Both men are expected to face police questioning soon. The case has drawn widespread attention due to Lee's high profile in the entertainment industry.

Lee Jung Jae’s thriller series Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Thursday, December 26.

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Entertainment News

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Imane Khelif celebrates historic Olympic win with BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers'
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Taylor Swift starts ‘parasocial relationship’ with Gracie Abrams
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Kim Kardashian pens touching message to 'little soul' Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Taylor Swift gives ‘incredible treat’ to Austrian Swifties after concert cancelation
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Chris Evans hails Ryan Reynolds as 'one' in 'ocean of Chrises'
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Britney Spears reimagines her classic 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner: ‘Magic in a bottle’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Celine Dion BLASTS Donald Trump for unauthorized use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Kris Jenner celebrates Kylie's transition from 'baby Girl' to 'mother' on 27th birthday
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight