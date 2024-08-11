Sports

Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu

Arshad Nadeem set a world record with a 92.97-meter javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024

  • August 11, 2024
Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem received an enthusiastic reception upon his return to his hometown, Mian Channu, on Sunday, August 11.

The celebration followed his historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he set a world record with a 92.97-meter javelin throw, securing Pakistan's first gold medal in 4 decades.

Video provided by Dawn News shows thousands gathered to honor Nadeem, showering him with flower petals and celebrating with drum beats and chants of 'Long Live Arshad Nadeem, Long Live Pakistan.'


His arrival was marked by an outpouring of national pride, with large Pakistani flags visible among the crowd.

Earlier, Nadeem had been greeted warmly at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport by federal and provincial officials, including Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar.

His family, who traveled from their village to Lahore with special protocol, joined in the welcome.

After landing in Lahore from Istanbul, Nadeem and his coach Salman Butt were met by a crowd of supporters at the airport. The gold medalist later toured Lahore on a double-decker bus, before continuing to Mian Channu.

In a statement to the media, Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani nation, his family, and the government for their support. He credited his success to the prayers of his parents and the backing of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy
Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics
Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal