Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce talked himself into picking a razor this week and went right ahead to get rid of his mucho bearded look.
The NFL player is now swagging it out with a stubble resting on face as he seemingly undergoes a fashion makeover.
Per TMZ, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was spotted entering the Jacksonville Stadium in style on Saturday, fiercely rocking a gold chain, a pair of khakis, gold shades, and a Versace-like patterned shirt.
He went extra with a cap sitting on his head that read “Superbad” as well as a handlebar mustache.
Travis Kelce has been voyaging around the world for months now – sometimes pecking Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concerts or landing back in America to take on rivaling teams in football.
Other times, the romantic couple is holidaying in Italy, Bahamas, Paris, and other places round the globe.
Various portals state that the athlete has become a money-making machine after hitting fame out of the park with his current girlfriend.
Despite this newfound confidence, Travis Kelce took a big L on Saturday during the group’s first preseason game… but on the brighter side, he looked good.
It’s however not known whether Taylor Swift encouraged him to shave the beard off.