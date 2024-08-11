Entertainment

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

  August 11, 2024
Travis Kelce talked himself into picking a razor this week and went right ahead to get rid of his mucho bearded look.

The NFL player is now swagging it out with a stubble resting on face as he seemingly undergoes a fashion makeover.

Per TMZ, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was spotted entering the Jacksonville Stadium in style on Saturday, fiercely rocking a gold chain, a pair of khakis, gold shades, and a Versace-like patterned shirt.

He went extra with a cap sitting on his head that read “Superbad” as well as a handlebar mustache.

Travis Kelce has been voyaging around the world for months now – sometimes pecking Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concerts or landing back in America to take on rivaling teams in football.

Other times, the romantic couple is holidaying in Italy, Bahamas, Paris, and other places round the globe.

Various portals state that the athlete has become a money-making machine after hitting fame out of the park with his current girlfriend.

Despite this newfound confidence, Travis Kelce took a big L on Saturday during the group’s first preseason game… but on the brighter side, he looked good.

It’s however not known whether Taylor Swift encouraged him to shave the beard off.

Entertainment News

Imane Khelif celebrates historic Olympic win with BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers'
Taylor Swift starts ‘parasocial relationship’ with Gracie Abrams
Kim Kardashian pens touching message to 'little soul' Kylie Jenner
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae faces serious fraud allegations
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat
Taylor Swift gives ‘incredible treat’ to Austrian Swifties after concert cancelation
Chris Evans hails Ryan Reynolds as 'one' in 'ocean of Chrises'
Britney Spears reimagines her classic 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively
Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner: ‘Magic in a bottle’
Celine Dion BLASTS Donald Trump for unauthorized use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Kris Jenner celebrates Kylie's transition from 'baby Girl' to 'mother' on 27th birthday
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight