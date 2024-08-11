Prince William thinks Harry ‘doesn’t deserve’ gift from great-grandmother on 40th birthday 

The Prince of Wales William does not want his brother Prince Harry to receive a birthday present from their great grandmother on duke’s 40th birthday in September.
Harry is set to get nearly $9 million from his great-grandmother but William doesn’t approve the idea, thinking that his brother doesn’t deserve such a present.
An insider told OK Magazine that, “Somehow the idea of Harry walking away with so much money seems wrong to William.”
“In William’s opinion, Harry’s done nothing to deserve it and he’s caused nothing but trouble and heartbreak for the royal family since he moved to America,” added the source.
Speaking in the light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, after moving to the US in 2020, followed by their Netflix docu-series and duke’s bombshell memoir, Spare, the insider added, “Harry “is essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he's shown them all, is just wrong on so many levels.”
While another source noted that “William and Kate don't trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths.”
This update comes after Harry and Meghan announced their upcoming trip to Columbia.