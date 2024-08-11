Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter shines in black at Outside Lands music festival: WATCH

Sabrina Carpenter's performance comes weeks before the release of her album, Short n' Sweet, on August 23

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter brought her A-game to the Outside Lands music festival on Saturday, delivering a show-stopping performance in a dazzling black bodysuit.

The 25-year-old singer, who has been making headlines recently with rumors of plastic surgery, proved her talent and style are still unmatched.

Carpenter's eye-catching outfit, a fitted black bodysuit adorned with glittering sequins, flaunted her figure perfectly as she belted out hits like Espresso to the crowd at Golden Gate Park.

Her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in effortless waves, and her minimal accessories allowed her stunning look to take center stage.

The Please Please Please singer's makeup was equally impressive, with a glammed-up look featuring mascara, light shadow, and a warm blush accentuating her cheekbones.

Her cheerful smile and bejeweled microphone added to her captivating stage presence.

Carpenter's performance comes just weeks before the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, on August 23.

Sabrina Carpenter's setlist included hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, both of which have already made waves on music charts.

Please Please Please reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while Espresso claimed the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony

Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland

King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

Entertainment News

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Ryan Reynolds’ kids rip off his Deadpool makeup like a ‘Christmas present’
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Kylie Jenner marks 27th birthday without Timothée Chalamet
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Imane Khelif celebrates historic Olympic win with BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers'
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Taylor Swift starts ‘parasocial relationship’ with Gracie Abrams
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Kim Kardashian pens touching message to 'little soul' Kylie Jenner
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae faces serious fraud allegations
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Taylor Swift gives ‘incredible treat’ to Austrian Swifties after concert cancelation
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Chris Evans hails Ryan Reynolds as 'one' in 'ocean of Chrises'
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Britney Spears reimagines her classic 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner: ‘Magic in a bottle’