Sabrina Carpenter shines in black at Outside Lands music festival: WATCH

Sabrina Carpenter brought her A-game to the Outside Lands music festival on Saturday, delivering a show-stopping performance in a dazzling black bodysuit.
The 25-year-old singer, who has been making headlines recently with rumors of plastic surgery, proved her talent and style are still unmatched.
Carpenter's eye-catching outfit, a fitted black bodysuit adorned with glittering sequins, flaunted her figure perfectly as she belted out hits like Espresso to the crowd at Golden Gate Park.
Her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in effortless waves, and her minimal accessories allowed her stunning look to take center stage.
The Please Please Please singer's makeup was equally impressive, with a glammed-up look featuring mascara, light shadow, and a warm blush accentuating her cheekbones.
Her cheerful smile and bejeweled microphone added to her captivating stage presence.
Carpenter's performance comes just weeks before the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, on August 23.
Sabrina Carpenter's setlist included hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, both of which have already made waves on music charts.
Please Please Please reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while Espresso claimed the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart.