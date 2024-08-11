World

Suspect’s lawyer calls Taylor Swift concert plot a case of ‘playing with ideas'

Taylor Swift’s three scheduled shows this week were canceled due to the plot

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Suspect’s lawyer calls Taylor Swift concert plot a case of ‘playing with ideas
Suspect’s lawyer calls Taylor Swift concert plot a case of ‘playing with ideas'

The lawyer representing the main suspect in the thwarted Taylor Swift concert attack in Vienna has characterized the plot as insignificant, stating it was merely "playing with ideas."

The suspect, a 19-year-old, was arrested after Austrian authorities uncovered plans for an ISIS-inspired suicide attack targeting a soccer stadium where Swift was set to perform, as per Reuters.

The plot led to the cancellation of the singer’s three scheduled shows this week.

Austrian officials revealed that the suspect had recently pledged allegiance to ISIS and confessed to planning the attack after a police raid at his home.

Meanwhile, authorities seized chemicals, machetes, and other materials intended for the bomb.

Lawyer Ina-Christin Stiglitz told Reuters that her client had only been involved with ISIS for the past month, claiming that he was merely interested in the group and had no real intention of carrying out an attack.

She said, "It was just playing with ideas. He says the bomb wasn't of good enough quality, it wouldn't have worked." She added that he had researched bomb-making online.

Three other teenagers have also been detained in connection with the investigation.

Neighbours of the main suspect described him as reserved but friendly, noting that he had recently grown a long beard, which his lawyer attributed to a desire to appear "cool."

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony

Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland

King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

World News

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Iran's new president formally presents cabinet to parliament amid rising tensions
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Trump campaign alleges Iran hacked internal messages
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech details reveal: Serious charges against US
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Zelensky confirms Ukrainian incursion into Russia
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Kamala Harris gains ground in 3 key states against Donald Trump: Poll
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
World condemns Israeli strike on school and mosque
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Brazil Plane Crash: Bodies of all 62 victims recovered
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Solar storm: Latest pictures of sun's surface release
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Kamala Harris makes major announcement about ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza