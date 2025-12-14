World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Best winter destinations in Europe 2025-2026 unveiled in new survey

Here are top cities identified by EBD as the 'New Winter Icons' for 2025-2026

Are you looking for the perfect winter break that offers a complete-all-in-one experience?

European Best Destinations (EBD) surveyed over 800,000 travellers worldwide to rank Europe's most popular winter destination called the “New Winter Icons.”

Undoubtedly, winter in Europe is no longer a quiet season, as cities transform the cold months into a vibrant and festive experience for travellers.

European cities are especially becoming charming in winter with festive lights, mulled drinks and Christmas markets in historic towns.

From illuminated parks and snow-dusted squares to ice-skating rinks and cozy cafes serving seasonal treats, European cities are embracing the winter months with culture and both entertainment that attract visitors from around the world.

Craiova, in Europe has become the most popular winter destination in Europe, offering a rich cultural and a charming winter atmosphere.

Its wide streets, beautiful squares, cozy cafes and museums make it ideal for a memorable walkable winter trip.

Other cities identified by EBD as the “New Winter Icons” for 2025-2026 include;

1. Zurich, Switzerland

2. Riga, Latvia

3. Lisbon, Portugal

4. Debrecen, Hungary

5. Govone & Asti, Italy

6. Valkenburg, Netherlands

7. Vienna, Austria

8. Montbéliard, France

9. Paris, France

10. Zagreb, Croatia

