World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Missing Belgian tourist’s phone found in Tasmanian bush sparks new search efforts

  • By Bushra Saleem
Belgian womans phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania
Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Australian police has found phone of the Belgian tourist women two years after she went missing.

According to CNN, police in Australia’s Tasmania said on Sunday, December 14, they would join a privately organized search for a Belgian woman who went missing in wilderness more than two years ago, after her mobile phone was discovered in the southern island state.

Celine Cremer’s friends and family arranged a private search this weekend of bushlands near Philosopher Falls, where she went missing in June 2023.

Her car was found nearby by police a few days later but multiple searches failed to find any trace of her.

On Saturday in an area previously searched by authorities, the search party found a mobile phone which has been confirmed as belonging to Cremer and will now undergo further forensic examination, Tasmania police said in a statement, adding that it is formally joining the independent search effort.

Inspector Andrew Hanson said, “Phone data, as well as the location it was found, supports our theory that Celine may have, using an app on her phone, elected to leave the Philosopher Falls track to take a more direct route back to her car as daylight faded.”

“We suspect she dropped her phone and continued without it, becoming disoriented in dense terrain,” he added.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said four of Cremer’s friends traveled from Belgium to join the renewed search, which started on Saturday and was expected to run for five days.

Cremer was last seen on June 17, 2023 and her friends reported her disappearance nine days later.

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners

Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners
Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large

Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large
Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2

Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage
Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives

Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives
Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026
Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD
UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Latest News

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident