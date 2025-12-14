World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event

Multiple casualties reported after a mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event
Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event

A mass shooting at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach on Sunday, December 14 has left at least eleven people dead and more than dozen injured.

Australian police confirmed that two suspects have been taken into custody while reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said one of the gunmen was killed during the incident.

The police said the shooting targeted the Jewish community which authorities formally declared a terrorist incident.

Over 1,000 people were at Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah, which was mean to be a fun, family-friendly event with music, games and entertainment, when the shooting occurred.

As per multiple reports, the police found a homemade bomb inside a car at Bondi that was connected to the attacker who was killed.

"The fact that it is the first day of Hannukah, the types of weapons... some of the other items we found at the scene - as I said, we have found the improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the deceased offender," Commissioner Lanyon says as per BBC.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised a bystander who bravely confronted one of the suspected gunmen and managed to disarm him alone.

He called the act "the most unbelievable scene" he had ever witnessed and described the man as a "genuine hero."

In a message to Australia’s Jewish community, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said “your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror.”

“It is aimed at creating fear, but we will stand with the Jewish community and Jewish Australians at this time,” he added.

Following the tragic incident, the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies urged people to stay indoors or in a safe place and shut down all community events and Jewish institution for safety.

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners

Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners
Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large

Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large
Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2

Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage
Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives

Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives
Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026
Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD
UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Latest News

UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community

UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community
Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'
King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech

King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech