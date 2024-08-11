Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds’ kids rip off his Deadpool makeup like a ‘Christmas present’

  by Web Desk
  August 11, 2024
Ryan Reynolds is spilling tactics for surviving kids and special effect makeup madness!

The actor, who played the iconic Deadpool in the latest released Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool & Wolverine, shared his pro tip on how special effects makeup should be removed in his latest Instagram post on Sunday, August 11.

“One thing special effects makeup artists will tell you is to remove silicone appliances from your face slowly with an array of oil-based products to avoid irritation or injury,” stated the IF actor.

“NEVER rip it off quickly or have your children tear your face apart with their sticky little child fingers like it’s a Christmas present - if Christmas was about wondering how someone looks without eyelids,” Reynolds concluded with his top-notch advice.


The X-Men actor shared a series of amusing photos featuring him and his kids hilariously tearing off layers of makeup.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third sequel to the original 2016’s Deadpool and features Hugh Jackman in the lead role alongside the Green Lantern actor. The film also featured Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, as Laydpool, daughter, Inez, as Kidpool, and son, Olin, as Babypool.

The July-released film smashed the box office since its opening and has grossed $940.3 million worldwide against the budget of $200 million.

On the personal front, Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively, with whom he shares four children.

