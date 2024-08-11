Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: US women’s basketball team wins eighth consecutive gold

US women’s basketball team claimed their eighth straight Olympic gold medal with a narrow victory over France

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


In a thrilling finish, the US women’s basketball team claimed their eighth straight Olympic gold medal with a narrow 67-66 victory over France on Sunday, August 11.

This win cements their status as the first team in Olympic history to secure eight consecutive gold medals, continuing a remarkable streak that dates back to 1992.

As per BBC Sports, the game, held at Bercy Arena, was a tense battle against a determined French team and a passionate home crowd.

The US struggled with their offensive rhythm throughout the match, and France managed to briefly take the lead before halftime with a score of 25-23. The teams went into the break tied 25-25 after a last-minute shot from the U.S.

In the second half, the US fell behind by as many as ten points, with guard Jackie Young fouling out in the fourth quarter. Despite the setbacks, Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Cooper provided critical points to keep the US in contention.

A decisive jumper from A'ja Wilson, who led with 21 points and 13 rebounds, gave the US a slim lead with under two minutes remaining.

France’s Gabby Williams, who led her team with 19 points, had a chance to win the game with a last-second shot.

However, her foot was on the line, and the shot counted as a two-pointer, leaving the US with the win.

Sports News

Emily Campbell claims final medal for team GB at Paris Olympics
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
Team USA’s Jordan Chiles returns Olympic medal after court order
Paris Olympics: Athletes record-breaking and historic performances
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo