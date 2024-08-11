Paris Olympics 2024: US women’s basketball team wins eighth consecutive gold

In a thrilling finish, the US women’s basketball team claimed their eighth straight Olympic gold medal with a narrow 67-66 victory over France on Sunday, August 11.
This win cements their status as the first team in Olympic history to secure eight consecutive gold medals, continuing a remarkable streak that dates back to 1992.
As per BBC Sports, the game, held at Bercy Arena, was a tense battle against a determined French team and a passionate home crowd.
The US struggled with their offensive rhythm throughout the match, and France managed to briefly take the lead before halftime with a score of 25-23. The teams went into the break tied 25-25 after a last-minute shot from the U.S.
In the second half, the US fell behind by as many as ten points, with guard Jackie Young fouling out in the fourth quarter. Despite the setbacks, Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Cooper provided critical points to keep the US in contention.
A decisive jumper from A'ja Wilson, who led with 21 points and 13 rebounds, gave the US a slim lead with under two minutes remaining.
France’s Gabby Williams, who led her team with 19 points, had a chance to win the game with a last-second shot.
However, her foot was on the line, and the shot counted as a two-pointer, leaving the US with the win.