Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori brings sisters to rapper's album listening party

Bianca Censori’s sisters Angelina and Alyssia attended Kanye’s album listening party on Friday

  by Web Desk
  August 12, 2024
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Cencori graced the Donda rapper’s album listening party with her sisters Angelina and Alyssia.

In a photo taken at Kanye’s album Vulture 2 listening party in Salt Lake City on Friday, the sister-trio could be seen sitting in the front row.

Much to fans’ surprise, the Australian model, known for her very bold and naked outfits wore a covered skin-tight nude bodysuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

She added a few inches to her frame with a pair of matching closed-toed nude heels.

While her younger sister Angelina was a vision in a nude top and matching skirt and Alyssia rocked a black cutout dress with matching heels.

As per Page Six, Bianca’s mother Alexandra Censori was also seated between the siblings.

Kanye’s daughters, North West and Chicago, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian also joined their father on stage during his album release party.

This Cencori-West reunion comes after Bianca’s dad, Leo Censori expressed his desire to sit down with the Gold Digger hit maker to ask what he has done to his daughter as she has been portraying herself half naked in public since getting married to Kanye in December 2022.

A source close to Bianca told the Daily Mail, “Bianca’s father Leo wants to … ask [West] what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters, North or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” added the insider.

