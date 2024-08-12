King Charles’ hidden reason for being ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry

King Charles has seemingly been “terrified” by Prince Harry ever since he left the royal family.
The father-son duo had a troubling relationship as the Spare author has been “convinced” that his majesty “always preferred” his older brother Prince William.
The monarch saw the Prince of Wales as the more “far more stable” brother.
Mr Quinn told Mirror, “Harry's real beef is that he is convinced Charles always preferred William anyway and not just because William is the heir. Harry’s difficulties when he was a teenager and his increasing volatility as an adult terrified Charles who turned to the far more stable, risk-free William."
He further explained their relationship, "Charles increasingly saw William as a safe pair of hands and Harry as too emotionally unstable. Deep down Harry knows this and he deeply resents it."
Harry and Charles reportedly could not reconcile and mend ties due to a lot of distance between them.
The Duke of Sussex visited the UK to meet his father when he was diagnosed with cancer. Ever since then, he did not meet the royals family again.