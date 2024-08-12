‘Billionaire Island’ trailer unveils dark secrets of the ultra-rich

Billionaire Island’s official trailer has taken fans into a chilling tale of wealth and deceit.
The highly-anticipated show follows a story of a mean Norwegian fish farming owner who wants to takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.
Billionaire Island stars Trine Wiggen, Svei Roger Karlsen and Ragne Grande.
The official synopsis of the series read, “In Billionaire Island, we meet two families in a small coastal community in Norway, who are sworn enemies in the global salmon industry. The series, which taps into the contemporary zeitgeist, delivers a funny as well as dramatic portrait of the fish farming business.”
The Billionaire Island creators Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin have previously worked on a hit Netflix show titled, Lilyhammer.
“It is fantastic to be reunited with Netflix on this series which deals with one of the newer marine creatures in Norway – the salmon billionaire. The fish farming industry has made many Norwegians very rich and is a veritable treasure trove of colorful characters and exciting stories,” the pair said in a press release.
Billionaire Island will be released on 12th, 2024.