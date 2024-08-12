Sana Javed drops a peek from her honeymoon in Switzerland

Sana Javed, now known as Sana Shoaib Malik, is living her honeymoon phase to the fullest in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland.
Turning to her Instagram space on Sunday, the Khaani star shared an inside glimpse from her exciting trip.
In the pictures shared, the diva stood amidst the scenic backdrop of the lush mountains taking her fashion a notch higher in a black jump suit.
The diva flaunts her curves and no makeup look to perfection.
She had her ash tresses neatly styled as she turned poser for the day.
Javed was showered with love in the comments section of her post.
" So gorgeous," one fan commented.
The other penned, " So cute beautiful."
" Beautiful picture and beautiful place. Love love your dramas," the third effused.
Previously, the Ruswai star dropped photos from Gstaad, Switzerland bringing back the tank top trend to life.
The superstar got hands on some very trendy outfits throughout her vacation, turning major fashion inspiration.
Sana Javed became the topic of gossip after marrying ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik amid his divorce proceedings with former wife and tennis star Sania Mirza.