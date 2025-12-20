Vicky Kaushal shares honest take on patriotic films in Bollywood

2025 was one to be celebrated for Vicky Kaushal with the success of Chhaaava and welcoming his first child with superstar Katrina Kaif.
During the NDTV award show, Vickey discussed the rise in patriotic films in Bollywood, refusing to call the concept a "formula".
"Desh Prem kabhi formula nahi ho sakta. I think desh prem ko formula kehna desh formula ki insult hai [Patriotism can never be a formula. I think calling it a formula is an insult to patriotism]," the Sam Bahadur actor noted.
He went on to add that patriotism is "our truth" that will continue to be part of literature, films and entertainment.
Kaushal shared that if there's any way to show off the country's legacy, diversity and "the truth of the nation", any medium will be used.
These remarks came as Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, which is about an Indian spy who goes undercover to infiltrate a powerful gang in Karachi, Pakistan, is breaking box officed records.
The Sanju actor was last seen in the film Chhaava, which was based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film went on to become a massive blockbuster, earning over INR 800 crore at the global box office.
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026.