Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident

In a shocking update, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi met with a road accident in Mumbai while travelling to the Sunburn Festival.
The 33-year-old was set to appear alongside Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta before the accident.
Several credible sources revealed that the tragic accident occurred after a drunk driver rammed into Nora's car a few hours ahead of her performance.
After the accident, the Dilbar star was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out serious injuries and confirmed that she has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.
Nora appeared at Sunburn 2025 later that night, choosing to honour her professional commitment despite being advised to rest
The Pachtaoge star's latest move showed her unwavering commitment and dedication towards her work.
The O Saki Saki artist was expected to join David Guetta on stage to tease a forthcoming international single featuring American singer Ciara, in which Nora has also contributed vocals.
Nora’s representatives confirmed that she is currently in a stable condition and recovering from the injuries.
On the global front, Nora recently made her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea.