Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident

Nora Fatehi's accident occurred after a drunk driver rammed into Nora's car a few hours ahead of her performance

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident

Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident

In a shocking update, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi met with a road accident in Mumbai while travelling to the Sunburn Festival.

The 33-year-old was set to appear alongside Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta before the accident.

Several credible sources revealed that the tragic accident occurred after a drunk driver rammed into Nora's car a few hours ahead of her performance.


After the accident, the Dilbar star was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out serious injuries and confirmed that she has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.

Nora appeared at Sunburn 2025 later that night, choosing to honour her professional commitment despite being advised to rest

The Pachtaoge star's latest move showed her unwavering commitment and dedication towards her work.

The O Saki Saki artist was expected to join David Guetta on stage to tease a forthcoming international single featuring American singer Ciara, in which Nora has also contributed vocals.

Nora’s representatives confirmed that she is currently in a stable condition and recovering from the injuries.

On the global front, Nora recently made her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea. 

Bilal Abbas drops 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' snaps amid buzz over Hania Amir chemistry

Bilal Abbas drops 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' snaps amid buzz over Hania Amir chemistry
Kartik Aaryan posts cute shopping mall moments with Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan posts cute shopping mall moments with Ananya Panday
Kangana Ranaut hails 'Dhurandhar' as spy-thriller hits global success

Kangana Ranaut hails 'Dhurandhar' as spy-thriller hits global success
Amitabh Bachchan gushes over Ananya Panday in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Amitabh Bachchan gushes over Ananya Panday in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Salman Khan turns head with dashing style at Sohail Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan turns head with dashing style at Sohail Khan's birthday bash
Vicky Kaushal shares honest take on patriotic films in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal shares honest take on patriotic films in Bollywood
Ahaan Panday confirms new movie after winning Actor of the Year award

Ahaan Panday confirms new movie after winning Actor of the Year award
Gauri Khan reacts as Aryan Khan dedicates prestigious accolade to her

Gauri Khan reacts as Aryan Khan dedicates prestigious accolade to her
Ahaan Panday pens heartfelt note as he wins NDTV debut award for ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday pens heartfelt note as he wins NDTV debut award for ‘Saiyaara’
Aryan Khan wins Best Debut Director Award, credits Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan wins Best Debut Director Award, credits Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan
Janhvi Kapoor reveals ‘biggest takeaway’ from ‘Homebound’ after NDTV award win

Janhvi Kapoor reveals ‘biggest takeaway’ from ‘Homebound’ after NDTV award win
Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’

Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’

Popular News

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win
an hour ago
Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert
2 hours ago
Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks

Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks
16 minutes ago