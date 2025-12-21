Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Bilal Abbas hints at major twist with deceptive move in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas starrer ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ divides fans over upcoming plot twist

  • By Sidra Khan
Bilal Abbas hints at major twist with deceptive move in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’
Bilal Abbas hints at major twist with deceptive move in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Bilal Abbas has left fans curious and divided over upcoming developments in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu through his expressive performance.

The latest episode of Bilal and Hania Amir’s ongoing TV drama, aired yesterday, December 20, ignited a buzz among audiences when they noticed a sinister change in the Cheekh star’s expressions.

In the final scene of the newest episode, Kamyar’s (Bilal Abbas) family finally takes his proposal to Ayra’s (Hania Amir) home after a series of dramatic events.

However, Kamyar – who has been pursuing Ayra for quite some time, expressing his love and undergoing major character development just to convince her – shows an eerie smile when the families finalize the proposal.

This sparked a buzz among viewers, leaving them guessing if he had an ultimate motive or revenge planned beneath a charming, calm façade, especially after Ayra insulted and slapped him multiple times.

Fans’ reactions:

“Fasten your seatbelts, guys… we’re getting traumatized next week :),” warned one, while another stated, “This is the calm before the storm.”

A third plead, “Kamyar for God’s sake do not deceive, everyone’s happy, plzzzz don’t take any revenge from ayraaaa.”

“If this is a revenge shit by kamyar, then i will bycott this director and writer forever,” lashed out a fourth.

One noticed, “Ayra is smiling whole heartedly, but kamyr!!! Oh no! We all not ready for heartbreaking. Not literally.”

Meanwhile, a sixth added a timestamp of the scene, writing, “At 37:07 Kamyar appears to be very change like he’s planning something because his smile is fake and terrifying.”

When does Meri Zindagi Hai Tu air?

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu airs every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.

Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film

Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen gets married in intimate nikkah ceremony

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen gets married in intimate nikkah ceremony
Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident

Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident
Bilal Abbas drops 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' snaps amid buzz over Hania Amir chemistry

Bilal Abbas drops 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' snaps amid buzz over Hania Amir chemistry
Kartik Aaryan posts cute shopping mall moments with Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan posts cute shopping mall moments with Ananya Panday
Kangana Ranaut hails 'Dhurandhar' as spy-thriller hits global success

Kangana Ranaut hails 'Dhurandhar' as spy-thriller hits global success
Amitabh Bachchan gushes over Ananya Panday in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Amitabh Bachchan gushes over Ananya Panday in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Salman Khan turns head with dashing style at Sohail Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan turns head with dashing style at Sohail Khan's birthday bash
Vicky Kaushal shares honest take on patriotic films in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal shares honest take on patriotic films in Bollywood
Ahaan Panday confirms new movie after winning Actor of the Year award

Ahaan Panday confirms new movie after winning Actor of the Year award
Gauri Khan reacts as Aryan Khan dedicates prestigious accolade to her

Gauri Khan reacts as Aryan Khan dedicates prestigious accolade to her
Ahaan Panday pens heartfelt note as he wins NDTV debut award for ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday pens heartfelt note as he wins NDTV debut award for ‘Saiyaara’

Popular News

Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film

Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film
2 hours ago
Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale

Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale
10 hours ago
Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
12 hours ago