Bilal Abbas hints at major twist with deceptive move in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Bilal Abbas has left fans curious and divided over upcoming developments in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu through his expressive performance.
The latest episode of Bilal and Hania Amir’s ongoing TV drama, aired yesterday, December 20, ignited a buzz among audiences when they noticed a sinister change in the Cheekh star’s expressions.
In the final scene of the newest episode, Kamyar’s (Bilal Abbas) family finally takes his proposal to Ayra’s (Hania Amir) home after a series of dramatic events.
However, Kamyar – who has been pursuing Ayra for quite some time, expressing his love and undergoing major character development just to convince her – shows an eerie smile when the families finalize the proposal.
This sparked a buzz among viewers, leaving them guessing if he had an ultimate motive or revenge planned beneath a charming, calm façade, especially after Ayra insulted and slapped him multiple times.
Fans’ reactions:
“Fasten your seatbelts, guys… we’re getting traumatized next week :),” warned one, while another stated, “This is the calm before the storm.”
A third plead, “Kamyar for God’s sake do not deceive, everyone’s happy, plzzzz don’t take any revenge from ayraaaa.”
“If this is a revenge shit by kamyar, then i will bycott this director and writer forever,” lashed out a fourth.
One noticed, “Ayra is smiling whole heartedly, but kamyr!!! Oh no! We all not ready for heartbreaking. Not literally.”
Meanwhile, a sixth added a timestamp of the scene, writing, “At 37:07 Kamyar appears to be very change like he’s planning something because his smile is fake and terrifying.”
When does Meri Zindagi Hai Tu air?
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu airs every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.