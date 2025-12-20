Kangana Ranaut hails 'Dhurandhar' as spy-thriller hits global success

Trending
Even 15 days after its release, the spy-thriller Dhurandhar continues to break records at the box office, earning an estimated $53.6m (around £40.2m).

The Aditya Dhar’s film has garnered widespread praise from the audience, celebrities and fans around the world and now Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has also shared her opinion on the film.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 20, the Gangster actor shared a lengthy note praising both the film and its creators.

The actress wrote, “I watched #Dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece, but honestly, huge admiration for the intent of the filmmaker."

She further praised the director and co-producer, writing, "Superb work by everyone, but the true Dhurandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms."

While reacting to the long note, Aditya reshared the story and wrote, “Thank you so much, Kangana ji!"

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

In the movie, Singh plays an Indian spy, while Madhavan potrays Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait.

