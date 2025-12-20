Bilal Abbas drops 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' snaps amid buzz over Hania Amir chemistry

Bilal Abbas has given fans one more reason to gush over Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, as he shared some wholesome snaps from the set.
Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, December 20, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor posted a carousel of clicks and videos, accompanied by a romantic song by Kishore Kumar titled Pal Dal Dil Ke Pass.
The first clip was of himself, as he posed for a stunning snap in sunlight, while another click featured a scene from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's episode 13, aired on December 19, where Bilal and Hania Amir locked eyes romantically.
Moreover, the caption of the Instagram post was related to the song released in 1973, reading, "Kamyar's fav song lately.."
Kamyar is the name of his character in the drama, who is in love with Hania Amir's character, Ayra.
Ahead of the social media update, fans flooded the social media platforms, as they gushed about the actors' chemistry in the latest episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.
Posting screenshots of episode 13, one fan in X penned, "How is this REAL? I'm losing it, screaming, crying, this is too adorable."
Another fan commented under the Instagram post, "Still stuck on yesterday's confession scene. I honestly can't get over it. The chemistry was on another level, you both nailed it so beautifully. Kamyar and Arya have my whole heart."
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, featuring Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas, has become a phenomenon, as fans praise their on-screen chemistry.