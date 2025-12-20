Ahaan Panday confirms new movie after winning Actor of the Year award

Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
Ahaan Panday has finally opened up about new project after landing a prestigious award for his debut movie, Saiyaara.

On Friday, December 19, the 27-year old actor won Debutant Actor of the Year award at NDTV event.

During his acceptance speech, he announced working with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a new film.

Ahaan said, “It’s an Ali Abbas Zafar film. I don’t know if I should say too much. All I can say is it will start rolling very soon, in the next couple of months. It’s an action film. It’s being led by three people under the age of 30. It has been something that’s not been done for a very long time.”

While talking about the rest of the movie details, he noted, “For the rest, the audience will have to wait for it.”

The talented actor also praised his Saiyaara co-star during the monologue.

Ahaan shared, “I learned so much from Aneet, and I owe a lot to her. My growth on Saiyaara, I owe to Mohit Suri, but also to Aneet Padda. I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something. That they're moved."

Moreover, Ahaan received heartwarming messages from fans and other celebrities on his major milestone.

Ananya Panday also posted a touching tribute for her cousin.

