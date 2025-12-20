Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Gauri Khan reacts as Aryan Khan dedicates prestigious accolade to her

  • By Sidra Khan
Gauri Khan is the “happiest and proudest” mom!

On Friday, December 19, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s elder son, Aryan Khan, won his first ever award for his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

At the star-studded NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 event hosted in New Delhi, the 28-year-old filmmaker bagged the esteemed Debutant Director of the Year award.

While he expressed his love for awards like his superstar father, Aryan dedicated his first-ever prestigious accolade to his interior designer mother. 

“This award is for my mom because my mom always tells me to sleep early, not to mock people, and not to use abusive language... and today, it's because of these things that I got this award… Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world, and I know when I go home, I’ll get a bit less scolding,” said Aryan in his acceptance speech.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, December 20, the 55-year-old Indian film producer posted the young director’s clip from the event as she reacted to her son’s major win and special speech.

In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you for making me the happiest and proudest @___aryan___ … now off to design a new cabinet to hold all your awards!!”

Released on September 18, 2025, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satirical action comedy drama series that features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari in the esteemed cast.

