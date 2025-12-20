Salman Khan turns head with dashing style at Sohail Khan's birthday bash

Sohail Khan, Salman Khan’s brother, turned 55 today!
On December 20, 2025, Sohail’s birthday party was attended by some close pals and family members from the film industry.
The party saw famous Bollywood celebrities making dashing appearances, with Salman Khan, stealing the spotlight as he arrived at the venue.
Salman’s other family members, including his father Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan, mother Salma Khan, and Helen were also seen at the event.
The Tiger 3 alum banged out a quick posing sesh as he arrives at sohail’s birthday party, wearing a navy blue polo T-shirt paired with black denim jeans and completed the look with matching boots.
Arbaaz Khan appeared in a bright red T-shirt, wearing a blue cast on his hand, likely because of a recent wrist injury.
Birthday boy Sohail Khan kept his look minimal with a denim-on-denim outfit for the event.
The Khan brothers were joined by brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who appeared in a baggy jacket, distressed denim jeans, pairing it with blue sneakers.
To bless his son, mothers Salma Khan and Helen also attended the event, making the family celebration more memorable.
A few other famous industry personalities including Vikas Bahl, Pragya Yadav, Ramesh Taurani, Daboo Malik, and Jyoti Malik also attended the intimate birthday bash.