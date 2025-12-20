Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Amitabh Bachchan gushes over Ananya Panday in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

'Kesari Chapter 2', the historical courtroom drama, starred Ananya Panday, alongside Akshay Kumar and Regina Cassandra

Ananya Panday was over the moon when Amitabh Bachchan applauded her performance in Kesari Chapter 2, during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Speaking on the show, Bachchan, while highlighting the significance of the movie, shared that Ananya's performance was not overshadowed by the veteran actors.

He added that the thing that stood out to him most were her expressive eyes, as she conveyed emotions through her acting, giving there were limited dialogues.

"We are all in the same profession. We are informed three months earlier—about our roles, dialogues, and everything else. But when it is time for the shoot, it should make the audience realise the importance of the situation or a particular scene," the Sholay star noted.

Moreover, currently Ananya is preoccupied with the promotions of her next movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, scheduled to release on December 25, 2025, where she is starring alongside Kartik Aaryan.

