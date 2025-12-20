Kartik Aaryan posts cute shopping mall moments with Ananya Panday

Trending
Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were linked together because of past media speculation about their off-screen chemistry

The Dil Chori alum Kartik Aaryan shared a few adorable snaps with co-star Ananya Panday from a shopping mall in Dubai, UAE.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared a series of images, posing casually in a modern, brightly lit shopping arcade following a trailer launch of new film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The caption read, “Tu meri Yin Main tera Yang.”


The Duniyaa actor was seen enjoying some quality time together with her co-star wearing matching outfits.

The carousel opened with a cool photo where both the actors casually posed in a shopping mall, wearing white tops and wide-leg jeans, and looking relaxed.

Meanwhile, the background included some colourful neon signs with Asian characters hang overhead, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Shortly after the post went viral as fans flocked the comments, praising the Student of the Year 2 actress and Kartik’s chemistry, as they will be once again sharing screens together.

One user wrote, “You cuties matching the outfit.”

Another user commented, “Too hot to handle Kartik Aaryan showing us how Dubai looks are DONE right.”

“Kartik and Ananya are raising the temperature in Dubai,” a third user wrote.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were linked together because of past media speculation about their off-screen chemistry, especially around Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

However, both the actors never confirmed their relationship, but playful interviews, talk show banter, and close friendship fueled rumours.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's new film is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

