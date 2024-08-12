Shweta Tiwari makes surprise revelation about daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Shweta Tiwari recently addressed dating speculations around her daughter Palak Tiwari.
The diva has lately been in the news for her rumored connection to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
In an interview with Galatta, Shweta finally decided to put an end to the rising speculations, " Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy!"
"Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her," the concerned mom went on.
When asked about the criticism behind her slim figure, she added, "She (Palak) used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hardwork.''
In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the 23-year-old also spoke up about her rumored affair and called the connection with Ibrahim 'completely platonic.'
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparked romance rumors in 2022. Their regular lunch and dinner dates generated considerable buzz on the media.