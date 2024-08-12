Trending

Shweta Tiwari makes surprise revelation about daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Shweta Tiwari's daughter has been rumored to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Shweta Tiwaris daughter has been rumored to be dating Saif Ali Khans son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Shweta Tiwari's daughter has been rumored to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

Shweta Tiwari recently addressed dating speculations around her daughter Palak Tiwari. 

The diva has lately been in the news for her rumored connection to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

In an interview with Galatta, Shweta finally decided to put an end to the rising speculations, " Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy!" 

"Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her," the concerned mom went on. 

When asked about the criticism behind her slim figure, she added,  "She (Palak) used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hardwork.''

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the 23-year-old also spoke up about her rumored affair and called the connection with Ibrahim 'completely platonic.' 

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparked romance rumors in 2022. Their regular lunch and dinner dates generated considerable buzz on the media. 

Prince William’s hairless garden finally blessed with flashy beard

Prince William’s hairless garden finally blessed with flashy beard
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid arrested by military: ISPR

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid arrested by military: ISPR
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?

King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance

Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance

Trending News

Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Maya Ali shakes a leg to Coke Studio's famous track 'Blockbuster'
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Shah Rukh Khan makes major statement about ‘Jawan, RRR, Baahubali’
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Shah Rukh Khan makes big comeback in Hindi dubbed 'Mufasa: Lion King'
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Sana Javed drops a peek from her honeymoon in Switzerland
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Ayeza Khan takes road trip to the Murree valley
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Abhishek Bachchan dismisses divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai: 'Still married, Sorry'
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Alia Bhatt celebrates one year of 'Heart of Stone', poses with Gal Gadot
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Jacqueline Fernandez receives yacht as birthday gift from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Asim Azhar's North American Tour faces unexpected delay
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Hania Aamir's frightful experience with spider in Bali hotel sends creeps