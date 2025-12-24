Trending
Anurag Kashyap breaks silence with rare comments on Indian censor board

  By Fatima Hassan
Anurag Kashyap has recently made rare comments on the Indian censor board’s landscape, which has changed. 

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker talked about the variation that has been observed recently.

The 53-year-old Indian director also admitted that even he cannot make the films he once did, as they would never clear the CBFC.

"Today, when I make films, I get things like, why don’t I make a film like Ugly, or Dev.D, or even Gangs of Wasseypur. The thing is, I can’t make it. It won’t pass. It won’t clear the censors. The political scenario has changed. Censorship has changed. Everything has changed. Plus, it’s being run by corporations. Everything is being run by people who don’t have skin in the game," Kashyap noted.

He continued, "Why Tamil cinema is great? Why is Malayalam cinema great? Why is Telugu cinema also constantly innovating? They also have these new, low-budget films, I’m not talking about the big ones. I’m talking about films like The Girlfriend, Court: State vs. a Nobody, types of films. They’re low-budget, right? Why are they flying? I’m saying it’s because the producer has skin in the game. It’s the old school, where people who invested in cinema are producing films. This is not true in Hindi cinema."

He made these comments while promoting his upcoming film, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, which recently had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September this year.  

As of now, a general theatrical release date for India or worldwide has not yet been announced as of late 2025.  

