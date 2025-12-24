King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles III has stolen a precious honour from sister Princess Anne in a surprising development.
As reported by Just Jared, the 77-year-old monarch has dethroned Anne as the "hardest working" Royal with highest number of engagements in 2025.
According to The Court Circular, despite his ongoing cancer treatment, Charles attended a whopping 535 engagements out of 2,458 till December 18, 2025.
While The Princess Royal ranked second as she attended 478 royal events this year.
Charles and Anne's younger brother Prince Edward clinched the third spot with total 313 Royal engagements, while his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh ranked fourth with 235.
Fifth in line is Queen Camilla - who has attended 228 events, while Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester ranked sixth with 212 Royal engagements.
The future king, Prince William took the seventh spot with only 202 engagements this year, while his wife, Princess Kate has ranked ranked 10th with only 68 engagements.