  By Hafsa Noor
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show

Jonas Brothers wrap up 20th anniversary JONAS20:Greetings From Your Hometown tour in Brooklyn

  • By Hafsa Noor
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show

Priyanka Chopra showed up to her husband Nick Jonas as he concludes Greetings From Your Hometown tour with Jonas Brothers.

On December 22, the boy band concluded their successful JONAS20 tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn after 74 concerts around North America.

She took to Instagram and posted heartwarming tribute for the band, including inclusive pictures from backstage.

Priyanka wrote, “And it’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas. I’m always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you. @joejonas @kevinjonas .”


Before singing the final single, Nick said, “Tonight we wrap up the U.S. leg of the 20th anniversary tour…the journey has just begun. And every year that we get to continue to be in front of you, singing these songs and telling these stories, is a gift to us. So, thank you.”

Following the performance of their their 2007 hit, the trio gathered together to take an emotional final bow.

Joe, 36, choked back tears as he made his way to the stage front, visibly wiping his eyes.

To note, Jonas Brothers kicked off their milestone 20th anniversary tour at MetLife Stadium in August 2025.

