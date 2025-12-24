Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshan's cousin's wedding

Hrithik Roshan attends cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding with girlfriend Saba Azad and sons Hrehaan, Hridhaa

  • By Bushra Saleem
Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshans cousins wedding
Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshan's cousin's wedding

Saba Azad has shared a worrying health update after attending boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s cousin’s wedding.

According to Hindustan Times, actor Roshan stepped out with his girlfriend and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, to attend his cousin Eshaan Roshan's pre-wedding ceremony on Monday, December 22.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Hrithik was seen exiting the venue after attending the pre-wedding celebrations. Saba was seen with him, while Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan walked right behind.

Following the wedding festivities, Azad shared her health update and cautioned her followers from “outside food.”

In a story on her Instagram, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared her video with an IV and wrote, “Don’t eat outside food y’all, just don’t!! Nearly missed my brothers wedding because of this naughty bug!!.”

Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshans cousins wedding

Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.

Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Their elder son is Hrehaan whom they welcomed in 2006 and Hridaan was born in 2008.

Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Humayun Saeed's sweet birthday wish for wife Samina melts hearts

Humayun Saeed's sweet birthday wish for wife Samina melts hearts
Asim Azhar shares pictures from Bangladesh trip after major milestone

Asim Azhar shares pictures from Bangladesh trip after major milestone
Aima Baig opens up about getting off social media after 'brutal' online trolls

Aima Baig opens up about getting off social media after 'brutal' online trolls
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show

Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show
‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours

‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours
From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025

From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025
Anurag Kashyap breaks silence with rare comments on Indian censor board

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence with rare comments on Indian censor board
Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute

Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute
Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate

Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate
'Homebound' faces legal trouble amid Oscars buzz

'Homebound' faces legal trouble amid Oscars buzz
Salman Khan may unveil 'Battle of Galwan' first teaser on his big day?

Salman Khan may unveil 'Battle of Galwan' first teaser on his big day?
Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Popular News

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report
21 minutes ago
Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently

Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently
30 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show

Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show
3 hours ago