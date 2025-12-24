Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshan's cousin's wedding

Saba Azad has shared a worrying health update after attending boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s cousin’s wedding.
According to Hindustan Times, actor Roshan stepped out with his girlfriend and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, to attend his cousin Eshaan Roshan's pre-wedding ceremony on Monday, December 22.
In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Hrithik was seen exiting the venue after attending the pre-wedding celebrations. Saba was seen with him, while Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan walked right behind.
Following the wedding festivities, Azad shared her health update and cautioned her followers from “outside food.”
In a story on her Instagram, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared her video with an IV and wrote, “Don’t eat outside food y’all, just don’t!! Nearly missed my brothers wedding because of this naughty bug!!.”
Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.
Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.
Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Their elder son is Hrehaan whom they welcomed in 2006 and Hridaan was born in 2008.
Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.