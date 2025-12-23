Trending
Salman Khan may unveil Battle of Galwan first teaser on his big day?
Salman Khan has seemingly planned to make his milestone birthday extra-special! 

The Dabangg star, who will celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27, is likely to release the official first trailer of his much-awaited film, Battle of Galwan, similarly he did for Sikandar last year.

This gesture has raised the expectations among his fans, who are speculating that Khan will also announce a significant update on his big day.

According to Indian media reports, the release date for Battle of Galwan may be revealed this week.

Notably, the timing of this announcement seems carefully planned, considering both fan expectations and box-office strategy.

There are suggestions that Khan, known for launching his major projects around Eid, may face challenges this time, as the upcoming festive slot may not be readily available due to Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the superhit film Dhurandhar.

Salman Khan, who typically avoids unnecessary box-office clashes, reportedly has no intention of overlapping with another film's release window.

As of now, the Sultan actor has not confirmed his plans for revealing any updates about, Battle of Galwan.

