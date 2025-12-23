Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute

Aliza Sultan, the ex-wife of Feroze Khan, has divided the internet with a new comment regarding their children's custody.
Following a highly publicised divorce, the content creator resides separately with her daughter Fatima, while their son Sultan lives with his father.
She has reportedly filed for full custody of both children; however, she alleges that the Khaani actor has denied the custody.
As per a fan page of the actor, Aliza initiated legal proceedings seeking custody, sharing that she does not want her children to grow up in a "toxic, unhealthy and violent household", as she called her marriage of four years an "utter chaos".
In a comment under an Instagram post, Aliza, despite the earlier remarks of wanting to keep her children far away from the "hostile environment", said, "He doesn't want custody ive tried 2 time wo mana krdeta hai to keep both kids [he refuses to keep both the kids]."
Feroze and Aliza tied the knot in 2018 before splitting in 2022 after claims of domestic violence.
The update came almost a month after a public argument broke out between Aliza and Feroze's current wife, Zainab, over child support.
Notably, Feroze Khan married Zainab in June 2024.