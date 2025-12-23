Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute

Trending
Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan split in 2022 after four years of marriage and share two children, Sultan and Fatima

Aliza Sultan, the ex-wife of Feroze Khan, has divided the internet with a new comment regarding their children's custody.

Following a highly publicised divorce, the content creator resides separately with her daughter Fatima, while their son Sultan lives with his father.

She has reportedly filed for full custody of both children; however, she alleges that the Khaani actor has denied the custody.

As per a fan page of the actor, Aliza initiated legal proceedings seeking custody, sharing that she does not want her children to grow up in a "toxic, unhealthy and violent household", as she called her marriage of four years an "utter chaos".

In a comment under an Instagram post, Aliza, despite the earlier remarks of wanting to keep her children far away from the "hostile environment", said, "He doesn't want custody ive tried 2 time wo mana krdeta hai to keep both kids [he refuses to keep both the kids]."

Feroze and Aliza tied the knot in 2018 before splitting in 2022 after claims of domestic violence.

The update came almost a month after a public argument broke out between Aliza and Feroze's current wife, Zainab, over child support.

Notably, Feroze Khan married Zainab in June 2024.

