Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol makes first appearance after father's death

The legendary Bollywood actor, Dharmendra, died at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness

  • By Hania Jamil
Dharmendras daughter Esha Deol makes first appearance after fathers death
Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol makes first appearance after father's death 

Almost a month after Dharmendra's death, his daughter, Esha Deol, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an emotional moment.

On Tuesday, December 23, during her first public appearance, Esha was photographed by paparazzi as she arrived at the airport in a casual all-black ensemble.

She completed her look with minimal gold jewellery and sunglasses.

While making her way towards security check-in, the Dhoom actress was requested by paps to pose for some clicks.

While posing, Esha did not offer any smile to the camera, which prompted one photographer to ask, "Kaise ho aap? [How are you?], which caught her off guard.

The 44-year-old was surprised by the question but did not provide an answer, as she folded her hands politely and continued walking inside the airport.

Last week, Esha and Hema Malini organised a prayer meeting in memory of Dharmendra at the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Ashram auditorium in Mathura.

The veteran actor passed away on November 24, at his Mumbai residence, after battling an age-related illness.

Notably, Dharmendra's final screen, Ikkis, which will see Agastya Nanda in the lead role, is set to hit theatres on January 1.

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict
Ahaan Panday overwhelmed with love after lavish birthday celebrations

Ahaan Panday overwhelmed with love after lavish birthday celebrations

Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah
Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' tickets now available for advance booking

Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' tickets now available for advance booking
Saba Qamar offers peek into ‘exhausting’ acting life amid back-to-back shoots

Saba Qamar offers peek into ‘exhausting’ acting life amid back-to-back shoots
Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz

Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz
Ranveer Singh exits ‘Don 3’ as ‘Dhurandhar’ cements his stardom

Ranveer Singh exits ‘Don 3’ as ‘Dhurandhar’ cements his stardom
Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th

Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th
‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone

‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone
Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday

Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday
'Dhurandhar' choreographer speaks on Tamannaah Bhatia being dropped from film

'Dhurandhar' choreographer speaks on Tamannaah Bhatia being dropped from film

Popular News

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict
23 minutes ago
SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move

SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move
32 minutes ago
'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more

'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more
42 minutes ago