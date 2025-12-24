Aima Baig opens up about getting off social media after 'brutal' online trolls

Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig has opened up about finding peace after taking a break from social media.
The popular singer recently deactivated her Instagram account in November 2025, surprising her millions of followers who were used to seeing regular updates about her life and career, reported Loug.
The move came amid ongoing rumors about her marriage to fashion designer Zain Ahmed.
Aima has experienced firsthand the negative impact of social media throughout her career.
In 2022, after her breakup with filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri, she faced severe online bullying and trolling when accusations surfaced on social media.
The singer revealed at that time the constant negativity had pushed her into depression and trauma.
The situation worsened when British model Taloulah Mair made allegations about Aima, leading to widespread harassment online.
The Raaz-E-Ulfat singer described the experience as straight-up bullying, with people making judgments without knowing the full truth.
She shared how the mental stress even affected her father’s health, who worried constantly about his daughter.
More recently, eagle-eyed fans noticed changes in her husband Zain’s Instagram activity, including deleted wedding photos and an unfollow, which sparked fresh waves of speculation.
Though Zain attributed this to technical glitches, the constant attention and rumors appear to have taken their toll on Aima.