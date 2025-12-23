Ahaan Panday overwhelmed with love after lavish birthday celebrations  

Trending
Ahaan Panday felt overwhelmed with love after receiving tremendous support on his milestone birthday. 

The Saiyaara-famed actor turned 28 on Tuesday, December 23, and had received several birthday tributes from his close pals and relatives. 

After celebrating the lavish birthday party, Panday took to his Instagram account to express immense gratitude on his 28th birthday.

Ananya Panday's younger cousin shared a sweet snap of himself, flaunting several gifts he reportedly received after cutting the birthday cake at midnight.

The rising Bollywood actor was pictured surrounded by black and silver balloons alongside the portraits his fans sent him on his special day.

"Thank you for all the wishes, (And thank you to all the people who made this year what it was). All love here always," Panday stated in the caption.

This update comes shortly after Ahaan Panday’s rumoured girlfriend and his first co-star, Aneet Padda, penned an emotional birthday wish for him.

Taking to Instagram, Padda dropped never-before-seen glimpses of Panday to pay a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend.

For those unaware, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday sparked romance rumours after the release of their superhit Indian movie, Saiyaara.

As of now, neither Padda nor Panday has broken their silences over the ongoing romance reports.

