Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours

Sharman Joshi starred as Raju Rastogi in the blockbuster movie '3 Idiots'

  • By Hafsa Noor
‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours

Sharman Joshi has finally addressed the sequel rumours circulating regarding his hit film, 3 Idiots.

The blockbuster movie, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has turned 16 years old this month.

As per HT, Sharman said, “On more than a couple of occasions, there has been buzz that the 3 Idiots Sequel is happening. The last time the reports came, it turned out to be for an ad campaign. Let's see, hopefully this time it's true. I so hope that happens but I have not been informed yet."

When asked about the possibility of sequel, he shared, “I am in no position to know but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi, writer) sir and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential.”

Sharman Joshi recalls the 2009 film, expressing gratitude to have been part of that "incredible movie".

He shares that he was in the gym, building six-pack abs when he got the final call from Raju sir, who told him that he wouldn't see the gym for 3 years.

The Hate Story 3 actor continued, “Style led me to 3 Idiots. Raju sir had seen me in the film and thought that someday he'd cast me in some movie. When we started shooting for 3 Idiots, he mentioned that to me. I think of 3 Idiots and a smile comes on my face. That film felt like a fairytale."

To note, 3 Idiots was a massive hit as it earned over ₹349 crore worldwide (approx. $60M+).

From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025

From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025
Anurag Kashyap breaks silence with rare comments on Indian censor board

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence with rare comments on Indian censor board
Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute

Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute
'Homebound' faces legal trouble amid Oscars buzz

'Homebound' faces legal trouble amid Oscars buzz
Salman Khan may unveil 'Battle of Galwan' first teaser on his big day?

Salman Khan may unveil 'Battle of Galwan' first teaser on his big day?
Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict
Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol makes first appearance after father's death

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol makes first appearance after father's death

Ahaan Panday overwhelmed with love after lavish birthday celebrations

Ahaan Panday overwhelmed with love after lavish birthday celebrations

Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah
Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' tickets now available for advance booking

Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' tickets now available for advance booking
Saba Qamar offers peek into ‘exhausting’ acting life amid back-to-back shoots

Saba Qamar offers peek into ‘exhausting’ acting life amid back-to-back shoots
Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz

Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz

Popular News

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way
60 minutes ago
Taylor Swift opens up about the emotional ‘22’ moment at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift opens up about the emotional ‘22’ moment at Eras Tour
45 minutes ago
Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding
2 hours ago