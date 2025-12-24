‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours

Sharman Joshi has finally addressed the sequel rumours circulating regarding his hit film, 3 Idiots.
The blockbuster movie, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has turned 16 years old this month.
As per HT, Sharman said, “On more than a couple of occasions, there has been buzz that the 3 Idiots Sequel is happening. The last time the reports came, it turned out to be for an ad campaign. Let's see, hopefully this time it's true. I so hope that happens but I have not been informed yet."
When asked about the possibility of sequel, he shared, “I am in no position to know but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi, writer) sir and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential.”
Sharman Joshi recalls the 2009 film, expressing gratitude to have been part of that "incredible movie".
He shares that he was in the gym, building six-pack abs when he got the final call from Raju sir, who told him that he wouldn't see the gym for 3 years.
The Hate Story 3 actor continued, “Style led me to 3 Idiots. Raju sir had seen me in the film and thought that someday he'd cast me in some movie. When we started shooting for 3 Idiots, he mentioned that to me. I think of 3 Idiots and a smile comes on my face. That film felt like a fairytale."
To note, 3 Idiots was a massive hit as it earned over ₹349 crore worldwide (approx. $60M+).